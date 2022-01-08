thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,900 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 1,532,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 603.7 days.

TYEKF opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%.

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

