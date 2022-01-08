Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRI. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $112.66 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

