Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$147.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of TRI traded down C$1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$142.57. 373,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,771. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$99.11 and a 52 week high of C$156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.42 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$150.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$141.95.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

