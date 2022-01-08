Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $651.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Thermo Fisher has outperformed its industry. The company delivered a strong performance in the last-reported third quarter, leveraging on a significant rebound in its base business. Strong end market growth was driven by robust fundamentals in the life sciences, strong economic activity globally and strong pandemic response. The raised 2021 guidance too buoys optimism about this strong growth momentum to continue through the rest of the year. Thermo Fisher ended the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected numbers. However, the company’s third-quarter 2021 COVID-19 response revenues were $2.05 billion, a reduction from the prior year quarter. Diagnostics and healthcare end market revenues dropped in the quarter. Gross and operating margin contractions were discouraging too.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $632.84.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $607.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $638.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

