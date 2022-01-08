The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,486 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,237,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after acquiring an additional 330,431 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.27.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $166.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $166.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.30.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.