The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,620 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,676 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TD opened at $79.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $79.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

