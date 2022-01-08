The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $323.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.84. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

