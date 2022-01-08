The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $4.83 on Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $4.83 or 0.00011638 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $4.44 billion and $1.14 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00088598 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.02 or 0.00513144 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 154.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,748,319 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.