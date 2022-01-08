The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 308 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 310 ($4.18). 16,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 14,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($4.26).

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.86) target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 293.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 298.25. The company has a market capitalization of £99.97 million and a PE ratio of 20.39.

In other news, insider Richard Wilson Martin purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000,000 ($4,042,581.86).

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

