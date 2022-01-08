The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Progressive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in Progressive by 55.0% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,257 shares of company stock worth $7,353,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,749. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

