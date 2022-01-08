The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $220.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $220.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

