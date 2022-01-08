The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 18,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 834,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,102 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $223.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.32. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $224.52.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.