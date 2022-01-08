The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Trading Down 5.1%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 479,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 598,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 25.47%.

In other The OLB Group news, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 13,000 shares of The OLB Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $51,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 25,000 shares of The OLB Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The OLB Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of The OLB Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The OLB Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLB)

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

