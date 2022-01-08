The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:TMG opened at GBX 64 ($0.86) on Friday. The Mission Group has a 1 year low of GBX 60.50 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.24). The company has a market cap of £58.25 million and a PE ratio of 71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.85.

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

