The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:TMG opened at GBX 64 ($0.86) on Friday. The Mission Group has a 1 year low of GBX 60.50 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.24). The company has a market cap of £58.25 million and a PE ratio of 71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.85.
The Mission Group Company Profile
