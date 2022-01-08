The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 35.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Macerich by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 6,096.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,199,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,406 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $18.17 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

