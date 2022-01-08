The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Position Cut by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

