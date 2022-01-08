The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $66,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 499,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $164,022,000 after buying an additional 40,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $405.76 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $423.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.53 and its 200-day moving average is $354.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.63.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

