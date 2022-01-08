The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by 10.2% over the last three years.

NYSE GBX opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.43. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

