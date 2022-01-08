The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.24.

NYSE GS opened at $397.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.90. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

