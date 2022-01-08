The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $397.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.90. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.62 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.24.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

