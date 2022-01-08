The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will announce $12.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.72 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $11.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $58.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.96 billion to $59.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $47.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.76 billion to $50.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.24.

GS traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.51. 2,359,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,946. The company’s 50-day moving average is $394.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.90. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

