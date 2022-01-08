The Force Protocol Price Reaches $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00335981 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 70.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.