The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.