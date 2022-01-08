The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.69% of Brink’s worth $21,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,877,000 after acquiring an additional 60,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,298,000 after acquiring an additional 177,818 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,574,000 after acquiring an additional 216,656 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,737,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 552.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,559,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,650 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BCO opened at $68.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

