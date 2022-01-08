The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) CEO Andres Gluski Sells 524,511 Shares of Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,645,000 after acquiring an additional 516,234 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AES by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AES by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,402,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,353,000 after acquiring an additional 298,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,576,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,733,000 after acquiring an additional 294,385 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

