TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$127.16 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$127.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get TFI International alerts:

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total transaction of C$7,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$585,869,155.04.

TFI International stock opened at C$130.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$64.76 and a 1 year high of C$148.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$134.44.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.