Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.04. Textron posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of TXT traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.25. 1,698,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. Textron has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Textron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

