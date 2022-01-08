Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $889.87.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $1,026.96 on Wednesday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 332.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,074.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $854.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Tesla by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,144 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.