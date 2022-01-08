Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Has $199.23 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,932 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.7% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $199,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of TSM opened at $127.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.71.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

