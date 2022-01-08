Tesco (LON:TSCO) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.45) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.18) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.04) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.15) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 315.75 ($4.25).

Get Tesco alerts:

LON TSCO opened at GBX 289.05 ($3.90) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 282.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 259.44. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 317.55 ($4.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.42.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.