Terracoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $602.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $709,798.80 and $602.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,925.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.21 or 0.00930720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00267513 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00023475 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003089 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

