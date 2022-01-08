Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Short Interest Update

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCRRF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Terrace Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Terrace Energy Company Profile

Terrace Energy Corp. is development stage company, which engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Maverick County-Eagle Ford Shale and Pearsall Shale Development projects. The company was founded on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

