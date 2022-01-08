Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Short Interest Update

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCRRF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Terrace Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
Terrace Energy Company Profile
