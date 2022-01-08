Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ternium were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ternium by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.41.

TX stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

