Tendies (TEND) Market Cap Tops $186,412.60

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Tendies has a total market cap of $186,412.60 and approximately $53,485.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tendies has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tendies Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

