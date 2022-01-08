Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 1,700 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

NYSE:ABT opened at $135.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day moving average of $125.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

