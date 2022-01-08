Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Purchased by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Telefónica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 64,939 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Telefónica by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 132,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,637. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

TEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

