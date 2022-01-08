Team17 Group (LON:TM17) PT Raised to GBX 1,000

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($12.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.48) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TM17. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.58) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.58) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 820.14 ($11.05).

LON TM17 opened at GBX 785 ($10.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 714.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 753.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 382 ($5.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 900 ($12.13).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

