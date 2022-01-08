TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Stock Price Down 4.9%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 1,228,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,230,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETZ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TDH by 44.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TDH during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in TDH during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in TDH by 75.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

