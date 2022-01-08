TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 31,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 358,966 shares.The stock last traded at $15.73 and had previously closed at $17.85.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TDCX in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.30 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.32 million for the quarter.

About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

