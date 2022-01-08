Tdam USA Inc. Sells 454 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Tdam USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 226,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,064,000 after buying an additional 39,233 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 117.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 785,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,606,000 after purchasing an additional 423,963 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average is $160.17. The company has a market cap of $489.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

