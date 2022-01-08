Tdam USA Inc. Purchases 8,097 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,213 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAL opened at $121.60 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $65.26 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average of $104.62.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

