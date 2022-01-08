Tdam USA Inc. Has $8.12 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $269.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

