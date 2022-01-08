Tdam USA Inc. Has $730,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Tdam USA Inc. cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 30.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 105.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 269,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 138,296 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.2% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.