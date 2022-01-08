Tdam USA Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 46.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,603 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 131,376 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $62,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $64,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

NYSE LVS opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

