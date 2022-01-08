Tdam USA Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 238.6% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.42.

Shares of CME stock opened at $225.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.73 and a 52 week high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

