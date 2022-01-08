Tdam USA Inc. Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

