Tdam USA Inc. Buys 2,178 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Shares of CL stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

