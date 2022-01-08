Tdam USA Inc. Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 64,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 460,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,418,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

