TD Securities Upgrades Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) to “Buy”

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.00.

Shares of RBA opened at C$75.57 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$64.17 and a twelve month high of C$94.96. The company has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.66.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$415.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$410.38 million. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

