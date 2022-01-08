TD Securities Trims Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Target Price to C$7.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$6.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.06 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.75. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$5.90 and a 12-month high of C$11.06.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

